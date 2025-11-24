2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

As winter weather and extreme cold arrive in Baltimore, are you prepared?

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published November 24, 2025 at 12:03 PM EST
Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management Director Joey Henderson shares snow preparedness plans for the upcoming winter snow event during a January 3rd news conference.
Emily Hofstaedter/ WYPR
Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management Director Joey Henderson shares snow preparedness plans for the upcoming winter snow event during a January 3rd news conference.

A man between the ages of 30 and 40 was found dead in Frederick County last week, according to news site Maryland Matters . He apparently died of weather-related causes, which marks the first reported cold-related death of the season.

Last year, 75 people died because of the cold. According to state data, that is the most in five years.

How can you prepare yourself and your loved ones for winter weather?

Joe Henderson the director of the Baltimore Office of Emergency Management joins us with advice. The Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management helps coordinate and prepare state agencies and residents for extreme weather.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPROffice of Emergency ManagementWinter Weatherwinter stormsBaltimore Weather
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak