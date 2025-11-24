As winter weather and extreme cold arrive in Baltimore, are you prepared?

A man between the ages of 30 and 40 was found dead in Frederick County last week, according to news site Maryland Matters . He apparently died of weather-related causes, which marks the first reported cold-related death of the season.

Last year, 75 people died because of the cold. According to state data, that is the most in five years.

How can you prepare yourself and your loved ones for winter weather?

Joe Henderson the director of the Baltimore Office of Emergency Management joins us with advice. The Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management helps coordinate and prepare state agencies and residents for extreme weather.