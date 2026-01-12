ICE changes narrative on Maryland shooting after local police report

ICE is changing its narrative about a shooting in Glen Burnie that occurred last month after the Anne Arundel County Police Department issued a report conflicting the federal agency’s original description of the incident.

ICE originally claimed that two men were in the van that three agents opened fire on December 24th last year.

It repeatedly reiterated that story.

Now, ICE Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin tells WYPR that only one person was in the van and the other person ICE agents were confronting was already in custody.

The change in narrative comes after the Anne Arundel County Police Department released a report last week that conflicted with ICE’s original narrative.

ICE is claiming that the driver tried to weaponize the vehicle.

McLaughlin stated that Tiago Alexandre Sousa-Martins, a Portuguese native who is undocumented, hit several ICE vehicles, which injured the man already in custody.

There is no video of the incident and the two men in custody seem to be the only witnesses to the incident who are not related to law enforcement.

The update to the narrative comes as federal officials have used the claim of weaponized vehicles in several incidents in recent weeks.

ICE used the account for the killing for Renee Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, who was shot and killed by a federal agent on Jan. 7 in Minneapolis.

Federal officials used the same claim after the shooting of two people in Portland, Oregon last week.