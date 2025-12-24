2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
ICE shooting in Glen Burnie leaves 2 people hospitalized, officials say

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Alex Mann,
Sara Ruberg
Published December 24, 2025 at 5:33 PM EST
Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a federal immigration agent shot someone on the 500 Block of West Court in Glen Burnie, officials said
Kaitlin Newman/The Banner
Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a federal immigration agent shot someone on the 500 Block of West Court in Glen Burnie, officials said

Two people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after federal immigration officials opened fire on a vehicle in Glen Burnie, federal and Anne Arundel County officials said.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were conducting a “targeted enforcement operation” in Glen Burnie, an ICE spokesperson said in a statement. Having identified the driver of a van as their target, agents approached him and told him to turn the engine off.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner - ICE shooting in Glen Burnie leaves 2 people hospitalized

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
The Baltimore Banner ICE Anne Arundel County
Alex Mann
Sara Ruberg
