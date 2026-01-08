Maryland Congressman says he wants to restrict Trump’s war powers in Venezuela

Maryland U.S. Representative Johnny Olszewski says he will vote in favor of upcoming legislation to restrict the president’s power to take further military action in Venezuela and still has many questions about the future of U.S. involvement in the country.

Olszewski said he received a confidential briefing on the January third raid on Venezuela from the White House on Wednesday.

However, the Democrat said the session left many lingering questions.

“How do we fund the work? Is this going to require American taxpayer dollars? Are we going to have to send troops on the ground? What is the timeline? When do we expect elections to happen. How do we transition the existing government out of power?” Olszewski told WYPR.

Olszewski, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he is pushing for open hearings on the raid and future involvement in the country.

He added that he will vote for a war powers bill that is being considered in the House.

That bill is a companion to the Senate war powers resolution which passed a hurdle Thursday to get to the Senate floor.

The resolution blocks the president from using further military force in Venezuela without Congressional approval.

The resolution garnered five Republican votes along with all 47 Democratic senators.

The bill is not likely to pass the House without Republican defections.