Kelly Madigan, Baltimore County’s first inspector general, is leaving her position after four difficult years to become the first inspector general in Howard County, she said in a resignation letter.

“It was not an easy choice, but it was the right one,” Madigan said of her decision to leave Baltimore County effective Jan. 2. She added that a cascade of circumstances has made continuing in the job difficult.

“I have confronted the reality that the tools and support required to safeguard integrity in the county government continue to be restricted,” said Madigan, 47, who was appointed inspector general by then-Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. in 2020 to fulfill a campaign promise.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner - Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan leaves for Howard County job

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.