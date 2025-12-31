Ring in the New Year with a First Day Hike at Maryland State Parks

Maryland State Parks are continuing their participation in a nationwide tradition of First Day Hikes to ring in 2026 with a slate of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day hikes across the state.

Over 5,200 visitors joined a First Day Hike in 2025, and the Maryland Park Service’s Chief of Interpretation Melissa Boyle Acuti hopes thousands more turn out this year to reconnect with nature and get some fresh air.

“January 1st is that turning over of the new leaf, right? You set your intentions for the New Year, whether that's going to be spending more time outside, getting out and finding new places to explore nearby home, or going for kind of that adventure somewhere else in the state – your First Day Hike can do all of those,” Boyle Acuti said.

The Park Service is offering more than 50 different hikes from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2 with three different types of explorations available, including self-guided, ranger-led or routes through the AllTrails app.

Boyle Acuti says the ranger-led hikes are historically the most popular.

“The ranger-led hikes are good for beginners, good for families, good for a group of friends that just want to spend some time outside getting that fresh air on the first day, being active, moving your body and getting to see nature.”

Speciality hikes are also on the table, including a ranger-led 3.6-mile night hike at Calvert Cliffs on New Year’s Eve beginning at 10:30 p.m. to hike into the New Year.

“There's a first sunset hike – I think that's over at Janes Island – one of the best places in the state for a sunset. And then we've got a couple bike rides this year too that are a little bit different if you want to get out on your wheels instead of your feet,” Boyle Acuti said.

Hikes are free after paying for park entrance fees, and participants will receive a First Day Hike “I Hiked” sticker available at select locations while supplies last.