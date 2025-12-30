UMBC survey shows Marylanders aren’t making 2026 New Year’s resolutions

A new poll from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) reveals 72 percent of Marylanders are not making New Year’s resolutions, and residents are generally feeling worse about American society in the coming year.

Director of the UMBC Institute of Politics Mileah Kromer says the results were unexpected, but those who are making resolutions appear to be in line with popular categories.

“I thought that more Marylanders would have made a New Year's resolution, and I wish they would have because I was very interested in what they were planning to resolve to do,” Kromer said.

Of the 22 percent who said they are making a resolution, 8 percent say their goals include improving health and well-being and 5 percent want to make general improvements.

Four percent want to improve their finances, work and stability, 3 percent want to improve or fix politics, government and society and 2 percent want to improve their personal life and relationships.

Marylanders are also feeling worse about the new year – 66 percent of respondents believe division between people based on their political party will intensify.

“There is not a lot of optimism to go around. I think all these indicators are big important things like division between people based on their political party, American democracy, the quality of life for most Americans, your sense of stability in daily life – very few people think that these things are going to be better over the next year, and that's sad,” Kromer said.

The majority of respondents felt American society would worsen in all categories except “the feeling of belonging or social connection with each other.”

Forty-seven percent believe social connection will stay “about the same.”

“You could say this is great, at least we're having a little bit, at least not as negative feelings toward belonging or social connection,” Kromer said. “But then again, you have to ask yourself, how was our feelings of belonging and social connection over the last year, and is it good to be about the same?”