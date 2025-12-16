2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Healthcare
Healthcare coverage from WYPR is made possible by support from GBMC HealthCare.

New flu variant may hit Maryland hard this season

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published December 16, 2025 at 2:37 PM EST
A syringe of the Fluarix flu vaccine is seen at International Community Health Services, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP
A syringe of the Fluarix flu vaccine is seen at International Community Health Services, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Seattle.

A dangerous variant of the flu is becoming the dominant strain of the disease in Maryland and the rest of the nation, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

The H3N2 subclade K variation of the flu is beginning to hit areas of the nation hard this month.

“It is currently driving influenza cases in the U.S. as well,” said Andy Pekosz, a researcher at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, who studies respiratory illnesses. “It has mutations that may allow it to evade some, but not all, of the influenza vaccine-induced protection. The H1N1 and IBV viruses circulating look to be good matches to the vaccine.”

The subclade K variation of the flu was identified after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made its vaccine selection, making it less effective against the variation.

Maryland and the nation are seeing spikes in hospitalizations and flu severity. Pekosz said it’s unknown at this point if that is due to the virus evading immunity from vaccines or if it is a stronger strain.

To date this season, seven people in Maryland have died from the flu and more than 500 have been hospitalized.

Pekosz and other medical professionals agree that the flu vaccine will still provide some level of protection against subclade K and could lessen the severity of the illness. The vaccine will also protect against other common strains of the disease.

The flu comes with a fever, body aches and headache.

Experts recommend frequent hand washing and masking in crowded spaces to reduce the chances of getting the illness.

The vaccine is still recommended for everyone, especially for people who are immunocompromised or over 65.

It takes about a week for the vaccine to become fully effective.

Pekosz said other respiratory illnesses like COVID and RSV have been relatively low so far this season.
Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR. @smaucionewypr
See stories by Scott Maucione
