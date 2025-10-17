Baltimore drivers to get a workout Saturday due to running festival, shows and rallies

First you have the Baltimore Running Festival on Saturday.

Then throw in a couple of Disney On Ice shows at CFG Bank Arena, Comic-Con at the Convention Center and some No Kings Rallies and it’s going to be a challenging day to get around town.

During the race on Saturday there are going to be rolling street closures beginning at 5 a.m.

Angela Foster with the Total Traffic and Weather Network said you should plan ahead and consider public transportation.

Or avoid the area altogether if you are not taking part in the race as a runner or observer.

“You want to keep in mind a block of downtown," Foster said. "You want to stay north of 33rd Street, south of McComas Street, stay west of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and east of Highland Avenue."

You can get the skinny from the Baltimore City Department of Transportation on the closed roads and where you shouldn’t park your car unless you want to get ticketed and towed here.

Foster said people need to pay close attention to the signs going up regarding no parking zones.

“That’s actually starting in the middle of the night into Saturday morning,” Foster said.

Here are a couple of big road closures that have already happened or will happen before Saturday:

The left lane of southbound Light Street from Pratt to Conway Streets was closed on Thursday.

On Friday at 9:00 pm Pratt Street from Charles to Light Streets will be closed. It will stay that way until the running festival ends on Saturday afternoon.

Also on Saturday, there are a number of No More Kings rallies happening around Baltimore.

No More Kings is a nationwide protest of the Trump administration.

Indivisible Baltimore, which is organizing the local No Kings rallies, is also deploying sign wavers along the marathon route and runners on the course.