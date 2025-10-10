Frederick County families exchange goods at ‘Tot Swap’

As Frederick County families face the fallout of the federal shutdown, they’re gathering at the county fairgrounds for a Tot Swap this weekend. While some households are selling their lightly used items, others are finding something new at a discount.

The Tot Swap first began almost 19 years ago, according to Manager Jill Lamb, who says the organization saw a need in the community. “Things are expensive, let’s start selling stuff, get people extra money,” Lamb said.

Families can bring lightly used items, like strollers, baby supplies, children's clothes, books and games, and earn 60% of the sales in the process. Households that volunteer for the event can even earn 75%. The remainder of the proceeds go towards supporting Tot Swap.

The Tot Swap is a consignment event, Lamp clarifies, which means families that come to buy are able to find even name brand items at a discount.

Lamb says that in recent years, she’s seen a marked increase in the amount of families walking through their doors. That number dipped for a time due to Covid, but continued to rise shortly after. “To be quite honest, the way the economy is right now, it’s all walks of life,” Lamb explained. “Middle class, lower class, upper class, people are wanting to save money because things are so expensive.”

With locations all across Maryland, Lamb says she expects to see thousands of families come through the Frederick event. This Tot Swap runs from October 9-13.

Nathanael Miller / WYPR Tot Swap Manager Jill Lamb.

Quality Control

Tot Swap doesn't accept just any items, says Lamb, as the event is meant to be more than a flea market. They thoroughly check the inventory they receive to ensure there is dignity in what is bought.

Electronic devices are checked for working batteries, clothes are inspected for holes and stains, and shoes are ensured to be in working order.

James Roughbaugh traveled from Pennsylvania to help his daughter, who lives in Frederick, with the event. He brought a few items of his own, but didn’t know about Tot Swap’s quality control. When one of his items was turned away, he took it with a laugh. “If I was going to be buying things, I would be really happy that they were checking those things first.”

Frederick resident Jinny Ritchie came to her first Tot Swap when she was pregnant with her daughter. Now, her little girl is thirteen and she’s looking to pay it forward by selling some of her own items.

Everyone wants to do what’s best for their kids, Ritchie said, but acknowledges there can be some shame to buying things second hand. “When you have an organization like this, [...] it enables parents to buy second hand for their kids,” Ritchie explained. “To be able to afford things they wouldn’t be able to otherwise and still feel good sending their kids out in it.”

1 of 4 — image (4).jpg Baby toys on display at the Frederick Fair Grounds Tot Swap. Nathanael Miller / WYPR 2 of 4 — image (5).jpg Lightly used girls clothing, checked by Tot Swap staff. Nathanael Miller / WYPR 3 of 4 — image (6).jpg Boys clothes provided by local Frederick families. Nathanael Miller / WYPR 4 of 4 — image (7).jpg Books and games for children. Nathanael Miller / WYPR

New Neighbors

Becky Emesih is the mother to a one-year-old and moved to Frederick County four months ago from Boston, Massachusetts. She learned about the event through social media, but was surprised when her friends were unaware.

Emesih came to the event as a seller, but is also on the hunt for deals, as she has her eyes on a few items as well. She is glad to see so many people reducing, reusing and recycling, and sharing their goods with others. “Because the kids grow so fast, you don't have to spend so much money and you get a ton of value across all aspects of life,” Emesih said.

Costs in Frederick are one factor that drove Emesih to the Tot Swap. “I used to be able to go to Marshalls with $100 and have a full bag,” Emesih explained. “Right now that doesn’t happen anymore.”