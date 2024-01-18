Maryland health insurance exchange notches largest enrollment increase

Maryland saw its highest number of residents enroll in private health insurance through the state-based marketplace than ever before.

During the 90-day open enrollment period from Nov. 1, 2023, to Jan. 15, nearly 214,000 people signed up for insurance through Maryland Health Connection.

“Health care is a basic right that every Marylander deserves. Today, we are one step closer to building a healthier state where everyone can receive the care they need,” Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement.” We will continue to move in partnership to ensure that in Maryland, health care is affordable and accessible to all. It’s an integral part of our pledge to leave no one behind.”

The enrollment numbers are a 17% increase from 2023. Maryland Health Connection also saw a 33% increase in Black residents and a 30% increase in Hispanic residents.

Dental plan enrollments also increased by 14% this period.

Maryland Health Connection was created after the passage of the Affordable Care Act. The marketplace allows people who do not get insurance through their employer to sign up for health plans that fit their budget and determine if they are eligible for Medicaid.

This year was especially fraught for those on Medicaid. The national emergency on COVID-19 ended last May, which stopped automatically enrolling people who were on Medicaid each year. That meant people needed to start “checking in” annually with their information to continue coverage.

Some of those people are no longer eligible for Medicaid. As of the end of 2023, 180,000 of the approximately 900,000 people who were in jeopardy of being disenrolled either failed to check in or no longer qualified.

Michele Eberle, executive director of Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, said about 14,000 of those who were no longer eligible for Medicaid found insurance through the exchange.

About 900,000 more people will need to check in between now about May.

Maryland has one of the most successful Medicaid re-enrollment rates in the nation at 71%.