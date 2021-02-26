© 2021 WYPR
WYPR Features

Jump Rope 2021-02-26

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Gil Sandler
Published February 26, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST
On the afternoon of September 5, 1961, in the pavilion in Patterson Park the Baltimore City Department of Recreation was staging that year's great Baltimore World Series of Jump Rope. But this year's contest was going to be different: boys a be allowed to compete in the traditionally all-girls contest. The reason the boys wanted in the contest was that they've been watching on television all of those boxers in training by jumping rope. The outcome of the contest was surprising and Pearl Williams, director of it, provided a surprising explanation.

Gil Sandler's Baltimore Stories
Gil Sandler
Gil Sandler was born and raised in Baltimore -- a circumstance he considers fortunate and one he does not want you to forget. He attended public school (P.S. #59, Garrison Junior High, Baltimore City College, Class of 1941) and then served in the United States Navy.
