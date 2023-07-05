The instant anthem 'No Scrubs' still resonates today
The 1999 song "No Scrubs" was catchy and fun — and it made its mark for calling out lazy loser guys who hit on women. It became an anthem for women across the country.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The 1999 song "No Scrubs" was catchy and fun — and it made its mark for calling out lazy loser guys who hit on women. It became an anthem for women across the country.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate