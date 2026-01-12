Teyana Taylor, Noah Wyle among winners at Sunday's Golden Globes
Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor and Noah Wyle each took home acting awards at the Golden Globes Sunday night. Here's a look at the night's other big winners.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor and Noah Wyle each took home acting awards at the Golden Globes Sunday night. Here's a look at the night's other big winners.
Copyright 2026 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate