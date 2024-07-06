© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Liz Moore on her novel 'The God of the Woods'

Published July 6, 2024 at 8:16 AM EDT

NPR's Scott Simon asks Liz Moore about her new novel "The God of the Woods," set in the Adirondack mountains in 1975. Moore also wrote 2020's best-selling "Long Bright River."

Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR Arts