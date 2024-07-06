Liz Moore on her novel 'The God of the Woods'
NPR's Scott Simon asks Liz Moore about her new novel "The God of the Woods," set in the Adirondack mountains in 1975. Moore also wrote 2020's best-selling "Long Bright River."
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon asks Liz Moore about her new novel "The God of the Woods," set in the Adirondack mountains in 1975. Moore also wrote 2020's best-selling "Long Bright River."
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate