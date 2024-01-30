© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

N. Scott Momaday, Pulitzer prize-winner and Native American literary great, dies

By Megan Kamerick
Published January 30, 2024 at 5:01 PM EST

Pulitzer prize winning author and scholar N. Scott Momaday has died. He's credited with starting the contemporary Native American literary movement.

Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR Arts
Megan Kamerick
See stories by Megan Kamerick