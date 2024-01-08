© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Have the Golden Globes redeemed themselves? Here's a look at Sunday's ceremony

By Glen Weldon
Published January 8, 2024 at 6:26 PM EST

The 81st Golden Globes were held Sunday night. Was it a comeback after a scandal, or a ho hum awards ceremony? We discuss the highs and lows.

Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR Arts
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
See stories by Glen Weldon