Have the Golden Globes redeemed themselves? Here's a look at Sunday's ceremony
The 81st Golden Globes were held Sunday night. Was it a comeback after a scandal, or a ho hum awards ceremony? We discuss the highs and lows.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The 81st Golden Globes were held Sunday night. Was it a comeback after a scandal, or a ho hum awards ceremony? We discuss the highs and lows.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate