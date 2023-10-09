Detangling the online disinformation about the war between Israel and Hamas
Misinformation about the war between Israel and Hamas is spreading on social media. Videos are being taken out of context or mischaracterized.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Misinformation about the war between Israel and Hamas is spreading on social media. Videos are being taken out of context or mischaracterized.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate