© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Arts

China Reopens Movie Theaters For 1st Time Since January

By Bob Mondello
Published March 23, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT
Chinese movie theaters are beginning to reopen as the rate of COVID-19 cases declines.
Chinese movie theaters are beginning to reopen as the rate of COVID-19 cases declines.

There's some hopeful news for the film industry coming from China.

As the number of new cases of the coronavirus declines in China, the Chinese government is allowing a few movie theaters to reopen for the first time since the country's theaters were shuttered by decree in January.

According to the entertainment news website Deadline, about 500 have reopened (less than 5% of Chinese exhibitors), mostly in Xinjiang and in far-flung provinces across the country.

They're showing older Chinese titles at present — last year's sci-fi blockbuster The Wandering Earth, for instance. And Hollywood studios have been approached about sending such time-tested hits as the first Harry Potter film in coming weeks as the industry ramps up. This will allow theaters to limit attendance and allow social distancing in auditoriums.

Social distancing was easy this past weekend, as many theaters had just one or two patrons. But this first wave of openings is mostly to test the water with audiences. The hope is that as Chinese patrons become more comfortable with going out, more theaters can open in April.

Baby steps, but it qualifies as a bright spot at a time when nearly all the rest of the world's cinemas are dark.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

WYPR ArtsCoronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello