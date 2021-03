During his debut performance on Morning Becomes Eclectic, Dan Deacon saved something special for the KCRW audience. The mad genius from Baltimore premiered "When I Was Done Dying," a standout from his new album Gliss Riffer. Deacon's new album features some of his most accessible and appealing material yet, and his live performances remain one of a kind.

SET LIST

"When I Was Done Dying"

