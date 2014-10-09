How To Experience Jazz Night In America

Perhaps you've heard of this new public media initiative created by NPR Music, and Jazz At Lincoln Center. It's called Jazz Night In America, and we're going to feature great performances and the stories behind them.

You may be wondering what exactly Jazz Night In America is. Maybe we ought to just tell you all the ways you can experience it.

Radio Broadcast: We're making an hour-long jazz radio show every week based on our original concert recordings and what the musicians went through to make them happen. If you're a long-time jazz radio listener, you'll probably know that NPR, WBGO and Jazz at Lincoln Center have all been making nationally-syndicated jazz radio for many years. Now we're teaming up to create this new program. Check your public radio station's local listings for when to tune in.

Video Webcast: At 9 p.m. ET on Wednesdays, we'll also present a streaming video presentation of a concert we recorded and filmed at our Jazz Night web hub. We'll also be hosting an online chat that all are welcome to join. Often, but not always, these are the concerts featured in the radio program (but with visuals, and at length, of course). Do note that these video webcasts are one-time-only — we can archive the audio for on-demand listening, but not the video.

On-Demand Online: We'll be prepping one-song video highlights from our concert recordings for the web. While we're at it, check out the whole Jazz Videos channel to see some of the other cool jazz shoots we do, whether Tiny Desk Concerts, Field Recordings or documentary shorts around Jazz Night performers. We'll point the way to jazz interviews, news, reviews and other editorial features on NPR Music's A Blog Supreme. And if you miss the radio broadcast or video webcasts, we'll archive the audio for both online as well. That all lives at Jazz Night's online home: npr.org/jazznight.

As you can see, Jazz Night In America is many things to many people. Some folks will tune in for the show; others for the concert webcasts; others will find us through the videos and written pieces we publish. All told, the sum is a snapshot of the jazz scene today.

The basics: See if your local station carries Jazz Night In America so you can hear it over the air. And visit npr.org/jazznight for the Wednesday Night Webcast concert series and plenty more jazz features.

