Officer shot, suspect killed after hostage situation turns deadly in Northwest Baltimore

The Baltimore Banner | By Clara Longo de Freitas,
Darreonna Davis
Published March 10, 2026 at 4:05 PM EDT
Police and other responders at the scene of a shooting on the 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue on Tuesday morning. (Darreonna Davis/The Banner)
Darreonna Davis
/
The Baltimore Banner
Police and other responders at the scene of a shooting on the 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue on Tuesday morning.

A Baltimore police officer was shot and a suspect was killed after a hostage situation erupted into gunfire Tuesday morning in Northwest Baltimore, officials said.

Officers responded to the 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue around 11:52 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a burglary and encountered gunfire immediately from inside the home, Police Commissioner Richard Worley said during a press conference.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner — 
Officer shot, suspect killed after hostage situation turns deadly in Northwest Baltimore

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
