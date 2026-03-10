A Baltimore police officer was shot and a suspect was killed after a hostage situation erupted into gunfire Tuesday morning in Northwest Baltimore, officials said.

Officers responded to the 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue around 11:52 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a burglary and encountered gunfire immediately from inside the home, Police Commissioner Richard Worley said during a press conference.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner —

Officer shot, suspect killed after hostage situation turns deadly in Northwest Baltimore

