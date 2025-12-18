2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Pedestrian and bike path could add $1 billion to new Bay Bridge’s cost

The Baltimore Banner | By Daniel Zawodny
Published December 18, 2025 at 5:19 PM EST
The state plans to replace the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Adding a pedestrian and bike element could add $1 billion or more to the estimated $14.8 billion to $16.4 billion cost. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)
Jerry Jackson
/
The Baltimore Banner
The state plans to replace the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Adding a pedestrian and bike element could add $1 billion or more to the estimated $14.8 billion to $16.4 billion cost.

Adding a shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge’s future replacement could bump the overall project cost by more than $1 billion, according to officials from the Maryland Transportation Authority.

During a presentation to the authority’s board Thursday, MDTA Director of Planning and Program Development Melissa Williams said preliminary estimates for the replacement of the two Bay Bridge spans vary from $14.8 billion to $16.4 billion without a shared-use path. With a lane for foot and bike traffic, those estimates rise to $16.1 billion to $17.6 billion.

That’s more than double the preliminary estimate of $7.8 billion presented at public meetings last year.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner — Pedestrian and bike path could add $1 billion to new Bay Bridge’s cost

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner Chesapeake Bay BridgeTransportationMaryland Department of Transportation
Daniel Zawodny
See stories by Daniel Zawodny
