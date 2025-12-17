Charles Robinson III, an award-winning journalist who covered stories across TV, radio and print for decades, died Monday afternoon at age 69, according to an executive at Maryland Public Television, his most recent workplace.

Robinson had a storied career that took him across the United States, from Florida to Ohio and eventually back to his Baltimore roots. Travis Mitchell, senior vice president and chief content officer at Maryland Public Television, said Robinson was a well-known figure in the state who had covered nearly every sector.

“People trusted him to be fair and to be accurate,” said Mitchell, adding that his coverage of minority communities, especially the African American community, was “pretty legendary.”

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner — Journalist Charles Robinson remembered for ‘legendary’ coverage of politics, minority communities

