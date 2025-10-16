2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
MacKenzie Scott gives $63 million to Morgan State, its largest-ever donation

The Baltimore Banner | By Ellie Wolfe
Published October 16, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT
Morgan State University has now received a total of $103 million from MacKenzie Scott. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Kaitlin Newman
/
The Baltimore Banner
Morgan State University has now received a total of $103 million from MacKenzie Scott.

Morgan State University announced on Wednesday it received the largest donation in its 158-year history: $63 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The gift is unrestricted, meaning the historically Black university in Northeast Baltimore can spend the money on whatever it needs. According to a press release, Morgan State will spend the historic gift on strengthening the university’s endowment, enhancing support for student success and advancing initiatives in the city.

Scott, the billionaire ex-wife of Amazon Co-Founder Jeff Bezos, gave the university $40 million in 2020. In total, she has now given Morgan State $103 million.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: MacKenzie Scott gives $63 million to Morgan State, its largest-ever donation

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
The Baltimore Banner Morgan State University
