Morgan State University announced on Wednesday it received the largest donation in its 158-year history: $63 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The gift is unrestricted, meaning the historically Black university in Northeast Baltimore can spend the money on whatever it needs. According to a press release, Morgan State will spend the historic gift on strengthening the university’s endowment, enhancing support for student success and advancing initiatives in the city.

Scott, the billionaire ex-wife of Amazon Co-Founder Jeff Bezos, gave the university $40 million in 2020. In total, she has now given Morgan State $103 million.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: MacKenzie Scott gives $63 million to Morgan State, its largest-ever donation

