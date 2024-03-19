Five Baltimore nonprofits win $2 million grants from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott

Five Baltimore-based nonprofits are receiving a two-million-dollar boost from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott through the Yield Giving project.

Over six thousand organizations nationwide applied for the grant program last spring, entering a multi-level review process from peers and external judges. Local nonprofits Wide Angle Youth Media, Baltimore Tree Trust, Mirian House, Govans Economic Development Corporation and St. Francis Neighborhood Center found out Tuesday that they will be awarded the final prize.

Moira Fratantuono, director of development and communications for Wide Angle Youth Media, said this is a testament to the tireless work of Baltimore organizations.

“It's really an incredible infusion of support for the city of Baltimore,” she said. “I hope that in this moment where philanthropy is shining its light on Baltimore, that that generosity can inspire others to really invest into whatever that community organization is that's impacting the issues that are important to them.”

Wide Angle Executive Director Susan Malone said the grant money comes at a perfect time. The organization will be moving to a new building in Remington this fall, tripling their space and adding amenities like media labs and a production studio to better educate and train Baltimore youth to tell their stories through journalism.

“A lot of these resources will be fueling the first three years of our roadmap being in this new space, making sure that we have the sustainability we need,” Malone said. “We’ll really be able to forward-think about where we want to grow, what new programs.”

Wide Angle will also use the grant money to increase wages for staff and interns, and bolster stipends for high school students.

“So we're investing not only in the young people – we foresee over a million dollars going to young people over the next three years – but also making sure that we're investing in the creative talent that we have on the team,” Malone said.