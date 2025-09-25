A Maryland child in foster care was found dead Monday morning in a Baltimore hotel room where she had been living under the supervision of the state Department of Human Services. She was 16 years old.

The girl’s body was apparently discovered by an employee at the Residence Inn by Marriott located near Johns Hopkins Hospital, Fox45 reported.

Her death comes one week after publication of a legislative audit that criticized the state for placing nearly 300 foster children in hotels instead of homes over a two-year period, according to the audit.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Teen girl in foster care found dead at the Baltimore hotel where she’d been living

