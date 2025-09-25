2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Teen girl in foster care found dead at the Baltimore hotel where she’d been living

The Baltimore Banner | By Jessica Calefati
Published September 25, 2025 at 5:12 PM EDT
The 16-year-old girl had been living under the supervision of the state Department of Human Services. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)
Jessica Gallagher
/
The Baltimore Banner
The 16-year-old girl had been living under the supervision of the state Department of Human Services.

A Maryland child in foster care was found dead Monday morning in a Baltimore hotel room where she had been living under the supervision of the state Department of Human Services. She was 16 years old.

The girl’s body was apparently discovered by an employee at the Residence Inn by Marriott located near Johns Hopkins Hospital, Fox45 reported.

Her death comes one week after publication of a legislative audit that criticized the state for placing nearly 300 foster children in hotels instead of homes over a two-year period, according to the audit.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Teen girl in foster care found dead at the Baltimore hotel where she’d been living

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner foster careChildren
Jessica Calefati
See stories by Jessica Calefati
Related Content