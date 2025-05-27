Last year, trade linked Maryland’s economy with more than 200 countries, from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe.

President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on foreign imports — and retaliatory levies by several countries — have cast uncertainty over that integrated global network.

To understand how tariffs might affect Maryland, The Baltimore Banner analyzed data from USA Trade Online, a site maintained by the U.S. Census Bureau. Imports are classified as a good’s final destination and exports as its starting point, though economists say the figures likely include many goods that were just passing through the state.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner:

Maryland trades with over 200 countries. Trump’s tariffs could change the numbers.

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.