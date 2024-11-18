Marriott International, the global hotel chain based in Bethesda, is gearing up to lay off hundreds of employees by the start of the new year.

Marriott plans to cut 833 jobs, according to a Maryland WARN notice on the Department of Labor website. The notice for a “mass layoff” was issued Nov. 14 and will take effect Jan. 3, 2025.

Earlier this year, the company began a review of “all aspects of Marriott International’s business” to “enhance” the company’s effectiveness, a Marriott spokesperson said in an email.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Bethesda-based Marriott to lay off more than 800 employees

