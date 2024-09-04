© 2024 WYPR
U.S. Senate poll tracker: Alsobrooks leads Hogan by 5 in Gonzales Research poll

The Baltimore Banner | By Brenda Wintrode ,
Pam Wood
Published September 4, 2024 at 11:28 AM EDT
Democrat Angela Alsobrooks and Republican Larry Hogan are competing for a U.S. Senate seat that could determine control of the chamber. (The Baltimore Banner)
The Baltimore Banner
Democrat Angela Alsobrooks and Republican Larry Hogan are competing for a U.S. Senate seat that could determine control of the chamber.

Maryland’s Senate race is one of a handful of federal races poised to decide which political party wins control over Congress. That means there’s plenty of polling, as the candidates and other interested parties search for indications of which way voters will go.

Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan and Democrat and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks are vying for the open seat, along with Libertarian Party candidate Mike Scott and independent candidate Patrick J. Burke.

The Baltimore Banner will keep a running compilation of polling. We’ll summarize recent polls, tell you what to know about how and why they were conducted — and who paid for them — and what they tell us about the state of the Senate race.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: U.S. Senate poll tracker: Alsobrooks leads Hogan by 5 in Gonzales Research poll

