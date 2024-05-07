John Waters released from hospital after car accident

Baltimore filmmaker John Waters was released from the hospital Tuesday morning following a car accident.

The 78-year-old released a statement saying that although he was hurt in the Baltimore County crash, he did not sustain major injuries.

“Since it hurts when I laugh I will have no witty answer about being in a car accident that no one has said was my fault,” he said. “Hope you understand. I’m released from the hospital and all is ok.”

Waters did not reveal any specifics about the car crash.

