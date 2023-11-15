Auto theft is rampant in Baltimore. Look up your city or county neighborhood here.

Auto thefts are way up in Baltimore. Few places around the country have been spared from the crisis stemming from the discovery of an exploit that makes certain Kia and Hyundai models easier to steal, but Baltimore has been hit particularly hard.

As of Nov. 7, there have been over 9,000 auto theft incidents reported in Baltimore City, more than in the last two years combined and an increase of 229% from 2022.

Though Baltimore has had the worst of it, Baltimore County has not been exempt from the crisis, with countywide auto theft rates climbing as high as 5 per 10,000 residents at the height of the wave this summer — about four times higher than at the same point in the previous year.

How has the trend impacted your neighborhood? Use The Baltimore Banner's interactive map to find out.

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.