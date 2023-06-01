© 2023 WYPR
The Baltimore Banner

Baltimore to resume enforcement of nonviolent offenses

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Tim Prudente,
Dylan Segelbaum
Published June 1, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT
Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said he is developing a plan to deal with prostitution offenses
Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner
/
Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said he is developing a plan to deal with prostitution offenses

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates unveiled Thursday a plan to resume enforcement of two dozen low-level, nonviolent offenses such as drug possession and trespassing, reversing the city’s hands-off policy of the past three years.

Bates appeared beside the mayor and police commissioner to announce the plan that calls for officers to begin writing citations June 12. Adult offenders will be given two citations and offered community service before they will be prosecuted and face fines and jail time.

“There’s going to be some accountability and order in Baltimore,” Bates said.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore to resume enforcement of nonviolent offenses

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

The Baltimore Banner Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates
Tim Prudente
Dylan Segelbaum
