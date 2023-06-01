Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates unveiled Thursday a plan to resume enforcement of two dozen low-level, nonviolent offenses such as drug possession and trespassing, reversing the city’s hands-off policy of the past three years.

Bates appeared beside the mayor and police commissioner to announce the plan that calls for officers to begin writing citations June 12. Adult offenders will be given two citations and offered community service before they will be prosecuted and face fines and jail time.

“There’s going to be some accountability and order in Baltimore,” Bates said.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore to resume enforcement of nonviolent offenses

