Between the 1880s and the 1920s, Dr. William S. Halsted revolutionized the practice of hygiene and medicine at Johns Hopkins hospital, all the while…
A young Frederick Douglass, who was called "Frederick Bailey" at the time, is sent from his home in Baltimore to the Eastern shore, and subjected to the…
During the Revolutionary War, Charles Wilson Peale served with, and painted portraits of, many great leaders fighting for independence from England,…
After working together for 22 years, Matthew Henson and Robert E. Peary located the North Pole in April, 1909. History, however, would record only Peary's…
Before he made a name for himself in the vaudeville scene in New York, Eubie “Mouse” Blake got his start playing honkytonk music in the pool halls,…
There were a lot of acts of bravery during the fight to control The Great Baltimore Fire of 1904. On this edition of Your Maryland, Ric Cottom tells the…
Edgar Allan Poe finds inspiration for some of his best-loved short stories whilst living in Baltimore in the early 1830s.
On January 16, 1920, The Volstead Act ushered in Prohibition, as well as a lot of creative methods for getting around the law in "The Free State of…
In the 1920s, two extraordinary students attended the Colored High and Training School in Baltimore. After graduation, their lives took very different…