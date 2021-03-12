WYPR Headlines

-
Last night's snowfall has left this morning's roads icy; officials urge you to be careful on untreated roads, bridges, and overpasses -- and to drive more…
Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has signed into law the so-called “ban the box” bill, requiring most city employers not to ask most job…
Democratic gubernatorial debate: The three main candidates for the Democratic nomination for governor debated last night at the University of Maryland in…
Montgomery County Delegate Heather Mizeur has officially entered the 2014 governor’s race. Plus: health exchange news, the minimum wage, a new contract…
Governor Martin O'Malley will speak at today's commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington. More on today's events, plus: Grand…
Grand Prix Street Closures, Delayed Rule Changes for Chicken Manure Use, DC-Based Federal Workers Urged to Stay Home on Wednesday, the NWS Confirms A…
Though one of America's greatest orators of the time, Edward Everett, gave a grand speech at the dedication of the cemetery at Gettysburg, it was Abraham…