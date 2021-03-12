voter registration

-
State legislators are trying to make it easier for students at Maryland colleges and universities and members of the military to vote via a bill…
Voting rights advocates are worried that the formerly incarcerated are being denied the right to vote in this election.They point to Latasha Fason, who…
Much like last week, the bulk of the action in Annapolis remains on the floors of both chambers where agendas are frequently determined on a day to day…
Maryland’s General Assembly steamed past the halfway point in its 90-day session last week and things are starting to get serious in Annapolis. This week,…
As voters head to the polls starting Thursday for early voting, they will be asked to approve an amendment to the state constitution to allow citizens to…
State lawmakers and election officials said Thursday that problems with nearly 72,000 voter registrations likely kept people from voting during last…