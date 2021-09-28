© 2021 WYPR
Midday

In The Battle For Voter Registration, Andrea Hailey Is On The Front Lines

Published September 28, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT
credit: Vote.Org
Vote.Org CEO Andrea Hailey is the first African American woman to head the non-partisan online voter-engagement and registration organization.

Today is National Voter Registration Day. The record voter turnout in the 2020 Presidential election gave way to re-doubled efforts on the part of Republican state legislators across the country to make voting regulations more restrictive and to make voting more difficult. Most of the laws that have been enacted or proposed will affect, in particular, voters of color.

Tom's first guest today is Andrea Hailey. The veteran organizer and founder of the Civic Engagement Fund is the first African American woman to be the CEO of Vote.org, the non-partisan, on-line voter registration organization.

She joins us on Zoom.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayVoter SuppressionVoter Turnoutvoter registration
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
