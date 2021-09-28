In The Battle For Voter Registration, Andrea Hailey Is On The Front Lines

Today is National Voter Registration Day. The record voter turnout in the 2020 Presidential election gave way to re-doubled efforts on the part of Republican state legislators across the country to make voting regulations more restrictive and to make voting more difficult. Most of the laws that have been enacted or proposed will affect, in particular, voters of color.

Tom's first guest today is Andrea Hailey. The veteran organizer and founder of the Civic Engagement Fund is the first African American woman to be the CEO of Vote.org, the non-partisan, on-line voter registration organization.

She joins us on Zoom.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.