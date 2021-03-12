© 2021 WYPR
Tom Hall

    WYPR News
    Frank Deford on WYPR
    Tom Hall
    The public radio world and sports fans are mourning the loss of former NPR commentator Frank Deford. He died on May 28 at his home in Key West, Florida.…
    Programs
    Ray Sprenkle September 2016
    Tom Hall
    On the September edition of Choral Arts Classics, Tom talks to composer and musicologist Ray Sprenkle about Gabriel Fauré's beloved Requiem.
    Programs
    Liz Lerman
    Tom Hall
    Tom talks with dancer and choreographer Liz Lerman. Liz is recommending:The Beak of the Finch by Jonathan WeinerandJane Eyre by Charlotte BronteLiz’ book…
    Programs
    Dr. Kimberly Moffit
    Tom Hall
    Tom talks with UMBC American Studies Professor Dr. Kimberly Moffit.Kimberly and her kids are recommending: The Crossover by Kwame AlexanderOne Crazy…
    Programs
    John Waters
    Tom Hall
    Tom talks with John Waters.John is recommending: When the Sick Rule the World by Dodie BellamyEternal Troubadour: The Improbable Life of Tiny Tim by…
    Programs
    Shannon Cochran
    Tom Hall
    Tom talks with Shannon Cochran, who plays the role of Fräulein Schneider in the Roundabout Theater touring production of Cabaret. It's at the Hippodrome…
    Programs
    Quest for Peace
    Tom Hall
    ,
    On the March edition of Choral Arts Classics, Tom talks to Chic Dambach, who has worked all over the world as a Peace Builder, about the power of music in…
    Programs
    Choral Arts Classics - Mary Jo Salter
    The acclaimed poet Mary Jo Salter joins Tom for the first of two conversations about the relationship between poetry and music.We'll hear the Choral Arts…
    Programs
    Choral Arts Classics - Christmas with Choral Arts
    Join us for a special edition of Choral Arts Classics at a special time on Tuesday, December 10, 2013 at 7:30 pm.Tom Hall leads the Choral Arts Full…
    Programs
    Choral Arts Classics - Negro Spiritual
    Tom welcomes Stanley Thurston, the Founder and Music Director of the Heritage Signature Chorale, a chorus based in Laurel, MD that specializes in the art…