The public radio world and sports fans are mourning the loss of former NPR commentator Frank Deford. He died on May 28 at his home in Key West, Florida.…
On the September edition of Choral Arts Classics, Tom talks to composer and musicologist Ray Sprenkle about Gabriel Fauré's beloved Requiem.
Tom talks with dancer and choreographer Liz Lerman. Liz is recommending:The Beak of the Finch by Jonathan WeinerandJane Eyre by Charlotte BronteLiz’ book…
Tom talks with UMBC American Studies Professor Dr. Kimberly Moffit.Kimberly and her kids are recommending: The Crossover by Kwame AlexanderOne Crazy…
Tom talks with John Waters.John is recommending: When the Sick Rule the World by Dodie BellamyEternal Troubadour: The Improbable Life of Tiny Tim by…
Tom talks with Shannon Cochran, who plays the role of Fräulein Schneider in the Roundabout Theater touring production of Cabaret. It's at the Hippodrome…
On the March edition of Choral Arts Classics, Tom talks to Chic Dambach, who has worked all over the world as a Peace Builder, about the power of music in…
The acclaimed poet Mary Jo Salter joins Tom for the first of two conversations about the relationship between poetry and music.We'll hear the Choral Arts…
Join us for a special edition of Choral Arts Classics at a special time on Tuesday, December 10, 2013 at 7:30 pm.Tom Hall leads the Choral Arts Full…
Tom welcomes Stanley Thurston, the Founder and Music Director of the Heritage Signature Chorale, a chorus based in Laurel, MD that specializes in the art…