Midday host Tom Hall to step down from daily host role to become WYPR’s Senior News Analyst

Baltimore, MD — December 4, 2025 — WYPR 88.1 FM, a service of Baltimore Public Media, announces that longtime Midday host Tom Hall will step down from the daily host role in early 2026 and transition into a new role as WYPR’s Senior News Analyst. Hall will continue to contribute interviews, analysis, and reporting across the station’s news and public affairs programming.

Hall joined WYPR in 2003 and quickly became one of the station’s most recognizable and trusted voices. Over more than two decades, he grew from a cultural contributor and program host into the guiding force behind Midday, shaping it into one of Maryland’s most respected public affairs programs. Under his leadership, Midday has upheld a long tradition of thoughtful, community-centered journalism, including earning a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award in 2020.

Beginning in January 2026, Hall will move to a three-day hosting schedule (Tuesday–Thursday) as part of a planned transition while WYPR conducts a search for the show’s next full-time host. When the new host is chosen, Hall will shift fully into his new role, contributing interviews, features, and essays and spearheading special projects.

“It has been my honor and privilege to host Midday for the past 10 years, to be the steward of this storied show, and to be in conversation with a great community of engaged listeners who share an interest in exploring new ideas and solutions to the challenges we face,” said Hall. “I am choosing to step back from host duties to give someone else the opportunity to bring their perspective to our show. I'll continue to engage with WYPR listeners in my new role, contributing interviews, reporting and commentary to Midday and other programs.”

Craig Swagler, President and General Manager of Baltimore Public Media, expressed gratitude for Hall’s deep impact and enthusiasm for his continued involvement.

“Tom Hall’s leadership, insight, and generosity as a broadcaster have shaped Midday into one of Maryland’s most trusted forums for civil conversation and thoughtful journalism. His curiosity about the world, and his abiding commitment to our listeners have left an indelible mark on our community and WYPR. We are grateful that Tom will continue to be a guiding voice and a vital contributor in his new role. As we expand our investment in original local programming and grow our newsroom, Tom’s continued presence ensures we will remain grounded in the values and strengths that have defined WYPR for more than two decades.”

Dr. Bradley L. Schlaggar, Chair of the Board of Directors, shared his commendations, "Tom’s talent and wisdom, along with his remarkable depth and breadth of knowledge, have made him an essential voice for Baltimore and Maryland. On behalf of Baltimore Public Media’s board of directors, we celebrate his contributions and congratulate him on this next chapter in his extraordinary career.”

WYPR will share additional details about the search process and transition timeline in early 2026.



About Midday

Midday is WYPR’s flagship public affairs program, featuring conversations with civic leaders, journalists, artists, authors, and experts across a wide range of topics. The program is known for its rigorous, civil, and community-centered approach to news and ideas, and has been recognized for its editorial excellence, including a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award in 2020.

About Baltimore Public Media

Baltimore Public Media (BPM) is an independent community licensee and home to Baltimore’s NPR news station, WYPR 88.1 FM; the region’s hub for total music discovery, WTMD 89.7 FM; and Your Public Studios, which produces and distributes acclaimed local podcasts. In addition to in-person live events that engage and enrich the lives of our community, Baltimore Public Media provides rich, vibrant programming in news, music, arts, and culture across expanding radio and digital formats—connecting, enriching, and elevating the residents and communities of Baltimore and the region.