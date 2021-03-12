-
Near the affluent Harbor East neighborhood is Perkins Homes, a public housing project built in the 1940s that has been suffering blight for years. But…
-
Back in October, City Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke moved to revive the city’s “Dollar House” program to revitalize blighted neighborhoods. On Wednesday,…
-
The Baltimore City Council gave preliminary approval Monday to a tax financing package for the proposed Port Covington development project. The package is…
-
The Baltimore City Council will get a look Monday at all three bills that are part of the largest tax financing package for a development project in city…
-
The company behind the planned Port Covington development announced Thursday a multi-million-dollar arrangement with six nearby neighborhoods in South…
-
Baltimore City’s Planning Commission is to take up later today Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s controversial proposal to develop 160 acres of Port…
-
Billionaire Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank is asking Baltimore City for $535 million to help fund redevelopment in Port Covington. The city would borrow…