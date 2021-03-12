-
Welcome back to The Checkup, our weekly series on how health care is changing in Maryland. This is our final segment in the series. For seven months,…
The deadline to sign up for health insurance this year ended last night at midnight. First, we hear from a few people who were considering buying…
More than 470,000 Marylanders are of Latino origin, just over 8 percent of the state’s population. Many of them need health insurance. At Baltimore…
Under the Affordable Care Act, people are more likely to receive care in community health centers and at home than in hospitals, which means new…
This is The Checkup, our weekly series about how healthcare is changing in Maryland. One of the goals of the Affordable Care Act is to change incentives…
About a third of emergency room visits in Maryland could have been handled in a primary care setting. Will the Affordable Care Act change that... and, if…
Today, on the Checkup, we look at Accountable Care Organizations, or ACOs. Those are groups of independent providers in a particular community who join…
750,000: That was the estimated number of Marylanders without health insurance as the Affordable Care Act began to rollout. That number has dropped by…
The federal government is giving Maryland the okay to try a new approach to hospital care. It’s going to change how often people are admitted to the…
The Affordable Care Act requires that insurers provide 45 preventive services to patients free of charge. What does this mean for the health of individual…