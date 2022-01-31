© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

BCPS CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises: how city schools are coping with omicron

Published January 31, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
SonjaSantelises - BCPS_crop.png
Dr. Sonja Santelises is President and CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools. She has held the post since July 2016. (photo courtesy BCPS)

We begin today with Tom's Newsmaker guest, Dr. Sonja Santelises. She is the CEO of the Baltimore City Public Schools. We make it a point to check-in with her periodically for an update on what’s happening in our schools.

Today, we'll talks with Dr. Santelises about how the school systems is responding to the ongoing surge in omicron variant infections, protocols for COVID mitigation in the classrooms, and which schools are transitioning back to virtual learning.

Dr. Sonja Santelises joins us on Zoom from Baltimore City.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore City Public SchoolsBaltimore City Public Schools virtual learningWYPR Coronavirus CoverageSchool CEO Sonja Santelises
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak