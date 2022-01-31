BCPS CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises: how city schools are coping with omicron

We begin today with Tom's Newsmaker guest, Dr. Sonja Santelises. She is the CEO of the Baltimore City Public Schools. We make it a point to check-in with her periodically for an update on what’s happening in our schools.

Today, we'll talks with Dr. Santelises about how the school systems is responding to the ongoing surge in omicron variant infections, protocols for COVID mitigation in the classrooms, and which schools are transitioning back to virtual learning.

Dr. Sonja Santelises joins us on Zoom from Baltimore City.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

