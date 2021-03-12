-
Editor's Note: This story contains graphic descriptions of sexual assault.Under current law, Maryland generally protects people from being prosecuted for…
In the last State of the State Address of his four-year term, Gov. Larry Hogan called for rising above political discord.“Instead of becoming more like…
Gov. Larry Hogan announced his support Friday for a bill that would allow a woman who gets pregnant after being sexually assaulted or raped to strip her…
A new report from the state attorney general’s office found roughly 3,700 untested sexual assault evidence kits dating back as far as 1981. The Baltimore…