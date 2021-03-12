-
This month on Open Access, Julia Marciari-Alexander speaks with Eleanor Hughes, Deputy Director of Art & Program, about the upcoming exhibitions Majolica…
This month, Julia Marciari-Alexander has Abigial Quandt, Head of Book and Paper Conservation, in studio to discuss the extraordinary 2 year conservation…
Julia Marciari-Alexander sits down with Lynley Herbert, Robert and Nancy Hall Curator of Rare Books and Manuscripts to talk about the incredible curation…
Julia Marciari-Alexander speaks with Julie Lauffenburger, Director of Conservation and Technical Research, about the Walters Conservation and Technical…
This month on Open Access, Julia Marciari-Alexander, speaks with Dr. Jo Briggs, Jennie Walters Delano Associate Curator of 18th and 19th century art about…
For the month of Halloween, Julia Marciari-Alexander discusses some of the Walters best macabre art and ghost stories, with special guest Mike McKee, Head…
Julia Marciari-Alexander sits down with Baltimore artist Jay Gould to discuss his work in Time and Place, an exhibition featuring art by Jay Gould and…
Walters Art Museum Executive Director Julia Marciari-Alexander chats with Alexander Jamran, Manager of Adult and Community Programs and Contemporary Arts…
On this episode, Donna Drew Sawyer, CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA), talks about the Janet and Walter Sondheim Artscape Prize…
This month Julia Marciari-Alexander, Andrea B. and John H. Laporte Director of the Walters Art Museum, speaks to Nicole Berlin, Zanvyl Kreiger Curatorial…