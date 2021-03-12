On the Record Podcast

-
Can social media posts, even hashtags and emojis, be analyzed to prevent violent crime? The victims of gun violence are often young people, and young…
Do classical musicians have a role to play in advancing social justice? We talk to composer Judah Adashi, who is on the faculty of the Peabody Institute.…
Across the country, health insurers are raising rates or pulling out of the Obamacare exchanges. Could a single-payer system solve some of the problems?…
Ellicott City’s historic Main Street reopened yesterday. It’s been closed since flooding devastated the area in July. One of the challenges property…
The Justice Department’s critique of the Baltimore Police Department accused city police of systematically under-investigating reports of sexual assault:…
The Smithsonian’s new National Museum of African-American History and Culture exhibits a stone once used as a slave auction block in Hagerstown. We…
Fifty years ago a team headed by Johns Hopkins sociologist James Coleman got a congressional mandate to figure out how to make educational opportunity…
Mercury. Today we think of it as a dangerous poison, but during the Civil War, medicinal mercury was used in varied forms to treat many illnesses. The…
Baltimore’s Civilian Review Board aims to provide a check on police misconduct by allowing citizen representatives to review the public’s complaints…
The young adult novel “All-American Boys” takes on police brutality from the perspective of two teenagers: one black, one white. Jason Reynolds, who is…