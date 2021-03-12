-
In an NCAA tournament filled with surprise, one constant is sexism.
-
I want to start 2021 with a confession: I play the lottery.Now, this isn’t an everyday thing. I don’t jeopardize my retirement or anyone’s college fund…
-
By now, you’ve heard that the NCAA finally got wise and agreed to join the 21st century by applying common sense to the way it treats athletes.The news of…
-
In normal situations, the moment that the schoolyard bully is revealed to be all talk and no action is a celebratory one.In that instant, the playground…