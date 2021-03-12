Midday with Dan Rodricks

-
This summer, revenues from the state’s five casinos neared the $100 million per month mark. State gaming officials say this is a milestone that signals…
Could you be a fair and impartial juror if selected for one of the trials for the police officers accused in the death of Freddie Gray? Listeners discuss…
Interim Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis joins Midday to talk about crime and reform, and to answer listener questions.
Maryland author Jerome Tuccille tells the story of the black soldiers who helped Teddy Roosevelt win the decisive battle of the Spanish-American War --…
An estimated 1.5 million American households - including three million children - somehow get by on less than $2.00 a day per person. Kathryn Edin,…
Sean Gallagher, Baltimore-based editor of ArsTechnica, talks about those white defense blimps that can be seen in Baltimore's eastern sky -- why they are…
Is it a fashion violation to mix blue and black? What works best and why -- a two-button or three-button suit jacket? And how do you navigate the…
Is the United States less a democracy than a plutocracy now, governed by the wealthy elite? Have we become a nation, by the rich and for the rich? Or do…
The White House released its new College Scorecard this month to the delight of some, but to the chagrin of many. While students can now handily access…
Debby Irving is a white woman, born into privilege, who as middle age approached embarked on a personal journey to understand race and racism. She’ll tell…