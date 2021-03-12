-
The folk arts weave a culture together, but can get lost in a fast moving digital world. The Maryland Traditions Apprenticeship Award helps preserve them.…
World-class fly fisherman Lefty Kreh goes fishing with producer Aaron Henkin and folklorist Cliff Murphy Once you’ve traveled the globe, caught a hundred…
A cross-cultural coffee tour through Maryland, from an Ethiopian coffee roasting ceremony in Takoma Park, to the cafes of Greektown, to a gourmet coffee…
Gospel blues legend Wendell Holmes and his apprentice, Brooks Long, share stories and songs on this special co-production of The Signal and Maryland…
A visit with Cambodian music master Chum Ngek. Chum fell in love with music as a child in rural Cambodia. When his musician grandfather taught lessons…
The legacy of the griot in America, through the lenses of three generations...Imagine you’re the keeper of a family tradition that dates back 800 years.…
