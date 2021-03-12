Maryland 2020 Elections

-
As the 2020 election vote-counting continues in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Alaska, Democratic presidential candidate Joe…
Nearly half a million Marylanders voted on Election Day, adding to record-breaking early-voting and mail-in ballots. Democrats win Baltimore’s mayoral,…
Several jurisdictions, including Baltimore County, were not able to release results on election night. State Board of Elections officials say this was…
The status of the 2020 General Election is inconclusive, but we can conclude that the country remains sharply divided over the best way to navigate the…
More than 427,000 Marylanders voted as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and State Board of Elections officials say the counting will be far from over Tuesday night.…
We’re seeing monumental efforts to get out the vote--from letter-writing campaigns and big-name music concerts, to viral social media campaigns and more.…
It’s another in our series of Conversations with the Candidates. Today, a live debate between the Democratic and Republican candidates for Maryland’s 2nd…
Today, we’re going to talk about voting: how to do it safely and correctly, and efforts to assure that the results are accurate and that the election is…
Today, it’s Midday on Politics with Dr. Mileah Kromer, the director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College, and political…
NewsYou've probably heard it said that the 2020 general election is the most important election of our lifetime. (We hear that every four years.) Every…