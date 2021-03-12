© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

March for Science

  • OTR_170420_SciMarch.jpg
    Programs
    Science Not Silence
    Sheilah Kast
    ,
    Thousands of scientists and supporters of science are painting protest signs, filling their water bottles and laying out their walking shoes for the…